Ohio Earthquake: 3.1 Magnitude Rattles Pleasant City Early Tuesday, Tremors Felt Near Pittsburgh And Columbus

A rare earthquake hit eastern Ohio early Tuesday, briefly rattling residents near the Pennsylvania border and as far west as Columbus.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m. EDT in Guernsey County, roughly 2 kilometers east-southeast of Pleasant City. The earthquake struck at a depth of 5 kilometers and was felt throughout southern Ohio and sections of western Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh and Wheeling.

People in Zanesville, Marietta, and even the Cleveland suburbs reported feeling light shaking, despite no reported injuries or damage. Four people filed “Did You Feel It?” reports with the USGS, putting the shaking in the moderate intensity category for such a shallow quake.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are uncommon in Ohio, which sits on the eastern fringe of the relatively stable North American tectonic plate. However, the region has previously witnessed mild seismic activity, which is frequently associated with underground geological faults or, in rare circumstances, fracking operations.

At this time, officials will not issue any additional alerts, but they advise people to report any unusual shaking or damage. Over the next few days, the USGS will continue to monitor for aftershocks and related seismic activity.

