Noise Complaint And Underage Drinking Report Leads To 3 Apprehended And Runaway Juvenile Discovered

Three people were arrested in Wagoner County on Saturday night following a noise complaint and an underage drinking report.

About 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies reportedly discovered a runaway juvenile at a residence in Porter.

Deputies observed numerous individuals shouting and rushing to the back door as they approached the home. Deputies waited for the juveniles as they opened the door to escape.

After leading them all out of the house, EMS evaluated their levels of intoxication.

We notified their parents and released them to their guardians, including the runaway juvenile we discovered at the residence.

Police spoke with two adult ladies and found the homeowner.

We took all three into prison without incident. The charges against Jessie Thompson, Jaelynn Beuning, and Dorisa Harper included allowing an invitee under 21 to possess or consume alcohol.

Reference Article