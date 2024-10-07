New York’s specialized police officer union replies to Hochul’s veto of the pension bill

“Help Wanted…New Governor Needed” are the words on the billboards posted this week by the PBA of New York State, the organization that represents New York State Park Police, University Police, Environmental Conservation Officers, and Forest Rangers.

They argue that the state needs a governor who will provide law enforcement personnel for those divisions, claiming that New York is unsafe.

Two days after the billboards were installed, Governor Hochul vetoed legislation that would have granted a 20-year pension for certain divisions of officers. Currently, the pension activates after 25 years. According to the New York State PBA, the adjustment would have made their divisions more competitive in terms of recruitment and retention when compared to state and other law enforcement agencies. The Senate and Assembly passed the bill almost overwhelmingly.

In her Veto Memo for Assembly Bill Number 8918A, the Governor stated:

“This bill has been vetoed four times over the past five years because this pension enhancement would impose substantial unbudgeted costs on the State. The State would be required to pay a past service cost of $66.7 million and the annual employer contribution would increase by $6.0 million. The bill is disapproved.”

The PBA of New York State responded to the veto on Friday evening, sending out a statement, a portion reads:

“This is the most unconscionable behavior I have ever witnessed by government officials and a complete violation of public trust. Despite our best efforts to support the Governor’s public safety, environmental, and inclusion agenda, her true colors have finally shown through, and all New Yorkers can see her for the anti-police, anti-labor authoritarian that she is,”Jim McCartney, PBA of New York State president says. ““One has to wonder what Governor Hochul’s democrat colleagues in the state legislature think about this. They have spoken overwhelmingly in support of our members and their specialized missions that have saved so many lives.”

