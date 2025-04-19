New York Uber Driver Arrested For Dealing Cocaine To Passengers

Being an Uber driver and trafficking drugs can have some similarities. Both jobs can be considered gigs, even though only one of them is legally recognized. New York police officers recently arrested one driver for supplying cocaine to passengers; therefore, he most likely lost all of his jobs.

New York police arrest Uber driver for dealing cocaine

Howard Nugent, 52, is currently facing various charges following his arrest for distributing drugs to passengers. The arrest came after Dutchess County Drug Task Force investigators received anonymous tips concerning his actions.

He was selling drugs from his service car while working as an Uber driver. Police officers went undercover and purchased cocaine from Nugent at several locations throughout Poughkeepsie. Then they got a search warrant.

Following that, task force agents, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT), the Poughkeepsie Police Department, and the New York Police Community Stabilization Unit established surveillance along 106 Van Wagner Road.

They observed Nugent driving south and attempted to stop him. He refused to stop and accelerated away. He collided with an unmarked police car and continued driving until he struck a utility pole.

They then took him to prison. The Mid Hudson News reported the discovery of large quantities of cocaine packaged for sale in his apartment and vehicle.

Nugent faces two felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as one felony count of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Additional charges are pending.

Reference Article