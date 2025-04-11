New York State Police Search For Wanted Man on Multiple Larceny Charges

The New York State Police is searching for Ryan A. Dobson, 37, who is wanted on numerous warrants issued in Saratoga and Montgomery counties. Dobson is charged with burglary in the third degree, grand larceny in the fourth degree, two counts of conspiracy in the fifth degree, and petty theft.

Authorities believe Dobson may live in Gloversville or Cobleskill. He also has other outstanding warrants from different law enforcement organizations, according to authorities.

The New York State Police ask anyone with knowledge of Dobson’s whereabouts to call them immediately, but they advise against acting independently.

You can report information by calling (518) 457-6811 or emailing Crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Reference Article