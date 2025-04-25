New York Man Sentenced For Nearly 4 Years In Prison For Possession Of Powder And Crack Cocaine

The Department of Justice has sentenced a New York man to nearly four years in prison for possessing and trafficking powder and crack cocaine.

On April 22, Glenn Bradley, 61, received a 46-month jail term for possessing powder and crack cocaine with the intent to distribute.

According to officials, Bradley was photographed driving from Pennsylvania to Maryland for a cocaine sale on February 27, 2020.

During this trip, cops stopped Bradley’s vehicle and discovered “distribution quantities” of crack cocaine.

A search warrant was then executed on Bradley’s residence, yielding additional powder and crack cocaine, as well as $20,000 in cash, a loaded firearm, and drug paraphernalia.

