New York ATM Theft: Six Men Face Allegations of Stealing $400,000

Have you ever wondered about the amount of money stored in an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM)? Six individuals, who might have had the same curiosity, are now facing charges related to “ATM Jackpotting” for allegedly stealing around $400,000 from ATMs in Central New York.

According to National Cash, Americans carry out over 10 billion transactions at AMTs in the United States annually. The majority of individuals aged 25-49 withdraw an average of $400 per month using this convenient method of obtaining cash, both through legal and illegal means.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York, six people were charged with conspiracy to conduct bank theft as part of a nationwide ATM jackpoting scheme.

ATM jackpotting occurs when crooks change an ATM so that it dispenses cash to unauthorized users. After the machine is manipulated, a new gang of crooks arrives at the ATM and withdraws money that is not theirs, generally emptying the machine of all its cash.

According to a news release, in December 2023, many financial institutions in the Northern District of New York were victims of an ATM jackpotting scheme. More than $400,000.00 was stolen during four distinct ATM jackpotting instances in Onondaga, Broome, and Chenango counties.

Joelvis José Rivas-Solorzano, Silvio Fabian-Ordonez, José Medina, Jose Navarro, and Deivy Santiago Pena-Rojas has all been detained and is being held in the Northern District of New York. Jefferson Jose Marquez-Marquez is in detention in South Dakota and being transported to the Northern District of New York. Each individual faces up to ten years in prison.

