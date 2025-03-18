National Guard members slain in cartel ambush

Five soldiers are dead and two injured by gunfire after armed citizens launched a series of raids at the Jalisco-Michoacan border in western Mexico late Sunday.

Prior to the attacks, automobiles were hijacked and set on fire on highways. According to local sources, the violence was carried out by members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, or CJNG. Mexican news sites released videos online showing masked individuals firing automatic rifles at invisible targets from behind parked cars.

“Because of the attacks […] vehicles were set on fire in different portions of the region,” the mayor of La Piedad, Michoacan, Samuel Hidalgo said Sunday on social media. “Public safety agencies are working to maintain order. Take your precautions in the area!”

One attack occurred at 6 p.m. on a route connecting the communities of La Piedad and Zamora in Michoacan. According to local news sources, someone planted metal spikes on the road, puncturing the tires of a Mexican Army vehicle caravan; troops were fired upon as they repaired their vehicles.

Three soldiers were killed and two injured.

“Following this aggression against members of the Mexican Army and Mexican National Guard in (Michoacan) and Jalisco, with a tally of five officers killed and two injured, the Civil Guard deployed in Zamora, La Piedad and Jiquilpan to locate those responsible,” the Michoacan Public Safety Secretary said on X.

Across the state line, a National Guard patrol was ambushed in La Barca, Jalisco, killing two guard personnel.

According to the reputable Mexican news blog Aristegui Noticias, the National Guard blamed the attacks on a CJNG lieutenant.

Reference Article