‘my Son’s Life Mattered.’ Mother Mourns Son’s Fatal Beating And Left To Die In Claremont Home

A Claremont mother is demanding justice after alleging that her son was beaten to death and left to die in his house. On November 16, authorities found Michael Woody, 37, lifeless in his residence. The hospital declared him brain dead two days later. Although the cause of death remains unknown, Woody’s mother believes it was murder. Michael’s mother, Thea Woody, claims the 37-year-old recently relocated to 1639 Fulton Ave. with his girlfriend. She believes a tumultuous period in their relationship may have contributed to her son’s death. Detectives informed Ms. Woody that the CCTV footage from the building showed two males entering Woody’s apartment on the day of his lifeless discovery. Neighbors said they saw Woody’s girlfriend leave the flat with the door open before the two men entered. The police issued a wanted flier for three individuals, a woman and two men, who were wanted for felony assault. Ms. Woody identified the woman in the image as his son’s fiancée, one man as her father, and the third as an unknown. The police shared a photograph of an unknown individual clutching a metal object in his hand. Ms. Woody believes Michael’s murder was brutal. “My son’s life mattered,” Ms. Woody insisted.”

