Muncie Woman Faces Charges After A 4-year-old Drowns During A Home Baptism

In 2023, a tragic incident unfolded during a home baptism in Texas, where an Indiana woman stands accused of drowning a child in the bathtub.

Nakia Martin, a 39-year-old resident of Muncie, Indiana, stands accused of the tragic murder of a 4-year-old child under her care. The child’s mother, who happens to be Martin’s cousin, was away from town at the time of the incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas reported that on September 9, 2023, they received a distress call regarding a drowning incident at a residence located on the northwest side of the county. Upon arrival, a deputy discovered a child lying in the center of the room, surrounded by pools of water that had overflowed from the bathroom. Meanwhile, according to court documents, several other children were engaged in play within the living room.

The mother of the children reported to the sheriff’s office that she witnessed Martin behaving oddly and expressing his thoughts about God during a FaceTime conversation. During the call, Martin told the children that God had something to reveal to them.

The mother never saw her child alive again after that moment.

Once the 4-year-old passed away, Martin gently applied lotion to the child’s skin and carefully tucked them into bed.

A few hours later, Martin made a call to 911 to report the tragic news of the child’s passing. The 4-year-old was pronounced dead precisely at 12:48 p.m.

In December 2024, Martin was arrested and later extradited back to Houston on December 30. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office chief of communications, Courtney Fischer, explained that the arrest was delayed because interviews had to be conducted and investigators were waiting for an autopsy report.

The suspect is currently being held in the Harris County jail. The next court hearing is set for March 20, during which prosecutors will request a $2 million bond.

