Multiple Social Security Offices In Alabama Are Closing As Part Of An Agency Reorganization Plan

Alabama residents should be aware that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is undergoing a major agency reorganization plan, which will result in the closure of several locations around the state. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiated these closures as part of a cost-saving initiative to streamline operations and decrease expenses, with an estimated savings of a little more than $1 million.
The “Wall of Receipts” has reported that four Social Security offices in Alabama are impacted by this restructuring, leading to permanent office closures.
- Social Security Administration – Cullman, AL
- Annual Lease Cost: $180,784
- Total Savings: $512,221
- Social Security Administration – Anniston, AL
- Annual Lease Cost: $304,228
- Total Savings: $608,457
- Social Security Administration – Gadsden, AL
- Annual Lease Cost: $32,357
- Total Savings: $67,410
- Social Security Administration – Jasper, AL
- Annual Lease Cost: $186,411
- Total Savings: $0
Alabama residents have the option to utilize the SSA’s online office locator tool in order to locate alternative offices to visit.