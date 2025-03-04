Multiple Social Security Offices In Alabama Are Closing As Part Of An Agency Reorganization Plan

Alabama residents should be aware that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is undergoing a major agency reorganization plan, which will result in the closure of several locations around the state. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiated these closures as part of a cost-saving initiative to streamline operations and decrease expenses, with an estimated savings of a little more than $1 million.

The “Wall of Receipts” has reported that four Social Security offices in Alabama are impacted by this restructuring, leading to permanent office closures.

Social Security Administration – Cullman, AL Annual Lease Cost: $180,784 Total Savings: $512,221 Social Security Administration – Anniston, AL Annual Lease Cost: $304,228 Total Savings: $608,457 Social Security Administration – Gadsden, AL Annual Lease Cost: $32,357 Total Savings: $67,410 Social Security Administration – Jasper, AL Annual Lease Cost: $186,411 Total Savings: $0



Alabama residents have the option to utilize the SSA’s online office locator tool in order to locate alternative offices to visit.

