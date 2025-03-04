Multiple Social Security Offices In Alabama Are Closing As Part Of An Agency Reorganization Plan

Posted by Jan McDonald March 4, 2025

Alabama residents should be aware that the Social Security Administration (SSA) is undergoing a major agency reorganization plan, which will result in the closure of several locations around the state. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiated these closures as part of a cost-saving initiative to streamline operations and decrease expenses, with an estimated savings of a little more than $1 million.

The “Wall of Receipts” has reported that four Social Security offices in Alabama are impacted by this restructuring, leading to permanent office closures.

    • Social Security Administration – Cullman, AL
      • Annual Lease Cost: $180,784
      • Total Savings: $512,221
    • Social Security Administration – Anniston, AL
      • Annual Lease Cost: $304,228
      • Total Savings: $608,457
    • Social Security Administration – Gadsden, AL
      • Annual Lease Cost: $32,357
      • Total Savings: $67,410
    • Social Security Administration – Jasper, AL
      • Annual Lease Cost: $186,411
      • Total Savings: $0

Alabama residents have the option to utilize the SSA’s online office locator tool in order to locate alternative offices to visit.

