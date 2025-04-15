Multiple People Dead Following Huge Crash In Sterling Heights

At least two people are dead after a major crash at 15 Mile and Schoenherr Roads in Sterling Heights on Saturday afternoon.

According to preliminary police reports, numerous automobiles were stopped near the crossroads when a 33-year-old guy smashed into a Bronc driven by a 79-year-old woman, resulting in the pile-up. According to authorities, the individual was driving a silver vehicle at a high speed.

Both drivers were killed in the collision.

Two more drivers were hospitalized. At least six automobiles were involved, according to authorities.

This story will be updated.

Reference Article