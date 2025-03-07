Multiple Individuals Arrested For Impaired Driving And Drug Possession Throughout New York State

From February 24 to March 2, New York State Police apprehended several individuals for driving under the influence in different cities and towns across the state.

Joseph T. Jordan, a 32-year-old resident of Spencer, was apprehended in Newfield on the evening of February 24 for operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs.

After a one-vehicle crash on Peru Road in the town of Groton, he was arrested.

After driving off the roadway, Jordan displayed signs of impairment during the field sobriety tests. As a result, court appearance tickets were issued to him for March 10.

At 9:24 p.m. that evening, Jonathan C. Morales De Jesus, aged 33 and hailing from Binghamton, was apprehended for driving under the influence and obstructing arrest.

While driving without headlights, troopers noticed him and immediately detected the strong smell of alcohol upon questioning.

Morales De Jesus had a blood alcohol content of .17% when he was processed and was given a court date of March 18.

Dakota J. Bailey, a 29-year-old resident of Towanda, PA, was apprehended in Nichols on February 25. The authorities discovered his vehicle in a ditch along East River Road, leading to his arrest.

Bailey, who was under the influence of drugs, received court appearance tickets for March 19.

In Fleischmanns, Christopher Jensen, 59, of Newburgh, faced an arrest for DWI at 7:01 p.m. on the same day. His vehicle was discovered on a snowbank.

He had a breath alcohol content of .13%.

Rachel S. Kendall, 46, from Harpersfield, was apprehended at Stamford Central Schools for being under the influence. Kendall was given court appearance tickets scheduled for March 24th.

On February 26th, Jordan J. Laneuville, a 29-year-old from Minoa, was discovered impaired by drugs near Interstate 81. After undergoing a medical examination at a nearby center, he was promptly arrested.

The court hearing for him is scheduled for March 11.

Muath Kinsey, a 22-year-old resident of Johnson City, was pulled over for speeding on State Route 17 on Feb. 27. During the traffic stop, he exhibited signs of impairment.

He faced charges of aggravated DWI and had a blood alcohol concentration (B.A.C) of .18%. As a result, he had to appear in court on March 24.

From February 28 onwards, law enforcement authorities in Binghamton, Stamford, Norwich, and Oneonta have made several arrests on a range of charges. These charges include driving while impaired by drugs and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The individuals involved in this incident were Allison M. Madison, aged 35 and from Binghamton, Dustin R. Cole, aged 31 and from Rotterdam, Cale J. Slack, aged 29 and from Lisle, Andrew J. Pierce, aged 22 and from Sherburne, and Dametri S. Howard, aged 22 and from Sidney.

The authorities issued appearance tickets to each individual for dates ranging from March 20 to April 2.

On March 1, authorities made more arrests for driving while intoxicated (DWI). Christopher J. Donaldson, 37, was arrested in Unadilla, while Andrew M. Burdick, 31, was apprehended in the Deposit area. Both individuals were charged with DWI.

On March 2, the authorities in Oneonta arrested Nathanael N. Moon, a 25-year-old resident of Franklin, for driving while impaired by drugs.

Every arrest came with court appearance tickets.

