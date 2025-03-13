Multiple Indictments and Sentences in Georgia Federal Firearms Cases

Federal authorities in the Southern District of Georgia have announced a series of firearms-related indictments and sentencings, underscoring their commitment to tackling violent crime in the region.

Federal firearms charges indicted three individuals this month. D’Vonta Ealy, 30, of Thomson, Georgia, was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Oxycodone, Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Shawn Hakeem Sibert, 33, of Savannah, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Rashaud Johnson, 41, of Savannah, is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted felon.

These prosecutions are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a coordinated effort by federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI, to reduce violent crime through targeted enforcement. In addition to the indictments, numerous persons have recently been sentenced or are awaiting sentencing on federal gun offenses.

The sentences ranged from 36 to 188 months in jail, reflecting the gravity of the offenses. The charges were Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a machine gun, Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, and False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.

Several examples concerned people carrying firearms while on parole or supervised release, illegally modified firearms, or drug trafficking offenses.

“Removing guns from those who are prohibited from carrying them is a critical component of combating violent crime,” said Acting US Attorney Tara M. Lyons. “We appreciate the efforts of our law enforcement partners in keeping our streets safe.”

Certain individuals, including convicted felons, are prohibited from carrying firearms under federal law. It is also prohibited to possess a firearm for the purpose of drug trafficking or violent crime, as well as to make false representations when obtaining a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia is prosecuting these cases, demonstrating its commitment to maintaining federal weapons laws and protecting the public.

