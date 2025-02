The Maryland Transit Administration is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred aboard an MTA bus.

According to officials, the incident occurred on January 21, about 6 p.m., on LocalLink 22 in the 1200 block of E. 33rd Street.

They’ve shared the photographs below in an attempt to identify the offender.

Anyone with information about his identification can phone this number: 410-454-7720.

