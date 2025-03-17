MSP locates missing 14-year-old, says he returned to Illinois

The Michigan State Police (MSP) shared on Saturday afternoon that they located a missing teenager in Hartford, Michigan.

Michael Kingas, 14, traveled from Chicago to Michigan on Friday evening with his family.

MSP mentioned that his family had last seen him on Saturday, March 15 around 1 a.m. at a cabin near Hartford in Van Buren County.

His family started to worry about his health and safety, leading to him being reported missing around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to MSP.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, MSP stated that after conducting investigations, troopers concluded that Kingas had returned to Illinois, and investigators there would continue to look into the incident.

Reference Article