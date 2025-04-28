Motorcyclist Going 100+ MPH Dies In Fiery Collision Following Chase On I-66 In Virginia: State Police

The crash occurred soon after 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 27, when a Virginia State Police officer observed the motorcycle flying eastbound on I-66 near Nutley Street, according to officials.

When the trooper attempted a traffic check, the rider refused to stop and accelerated away, resulting in a brief pursuit, authorities said.

The trooper swiftly ended the pursuit for safety reasons and slowed down but moments later discovered a collision involving the same motorcycle and an SUV.

The accident caused the motorcycle to catch fire, according to state police.

The trooper attempted to douse the flames with a fire extinguisher and received assistance from fire and rescue crews.

The motorcyclist died on the site. Their identification is still seeking confirmation.

According to investigators, the motorcyclist struck the SUV’s back passenger side. The SUV’s driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate the crash.

