Mother Sentenced For Leaving Her 8-year-old Daughter With A Fractured Skull And Without Five Teeth After An Unusual “Game” She Played With Her Children In Which She Ran Over The Girl With Her Vehicle

In a disturbing incident that took place in Indiana, a 27-year-old mother named J. White has been handed a prison sentence. The reason behind this shocking outcome was a peculiar game that she played with her children, which unfortunately led to her 8-year-old daughter sustaining serious injuries. White was taken into custody following the incident that occurred last year and was charged with neglecting a dependent, resulting in severe harm, as well as placing the dependent in a perilous situation, as stated in court records.

On August 29, 2024, White found herself facing charges in connection with a dangerous incident involving her children. She had devised a so-called game that involved racing her kids to the car, locking the doors, and pretending to leave them behind. Unfortunately, this time the game took a tragic turn when one of White’s daughters, an 8-year-old girl whose identity remains undisclosed, became trapped under the moving car’s rear tire, leading to severe injuries.

On the day of the incident, witnesses reported seeing White’s children running alongside her car as she drove through the apartment complex. According to one of the girl’s 6-year-old siblings, their mother drove faster than normal during the game. The 8-year-old girl was grasping the front passenger door handle when her foot became entangled beneath the back tire. She was pulled to the ground and run over, resulting in a severe head injury.

Emergency personnel were promptly dispatched to the scene. The girl was severely hurt when first responders arrived. She sustained a fractured skull and orbital fractures, among other injuries. A big incision on her face was so deep that it exposed part of her skull. The injury was serious enough that she lost five teeth. Following the accident, the kid was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she spent several days in intensive care, including intubation and IV sedation. Fortunately, after extensive medical intervention, she was stabilized and subsequently released from the hospital, though the long-term consequences of her injuries remain uncertain.

Video footage of the incident was carefully reviewed by investigators, revealing that the vehicle was gaining speed while the 8-year-old child still clung to the door handle. It is estimated that White was driving at a speed of approximately 15 to 20 miles per hour when her daughter fell. This evidence directly contradicted any claims suggesting that the vehicle was moving slowly or that the incident was a mere accident. During questioning, the 6-year-old sibling disclosed that this was a game their mother frequently engaged in with them. However, they also mentioned that on this particular occasion, White was driving faster than usual, which ultimately contributed to the unfortunate outcome. According to the sibling’s account, their sister was holding onto the door handle when she was tragically run over, resulting in a severe head injury.

White accepted the legal repercussions for her actions and admitted guilt to charges of child neglect in January. Last week, on Friday, she received her sentence from the court. The judge imposed a nine-year term with five years suspended, resulting in four years of actual imprisonment. White may have the opportunity for work release during her incarceration. Additionally, she will be placed on probation for two years after her release. This case brings attention to the crucial issue of child safety and parental responsibility, particularly when engaging in activities that may put children at risk. Authorities emphasize the preventable nature of such incidents and urge parents to exercise caution to safeguard their children from harm.

Reference Article