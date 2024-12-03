Mother Of Four Is Shot In The Head While Driving, Flips Car Into Ditch Following Road Rage Encounter With 24-year-old Man Who Informed Friends About It. Cops

Authorities in Texas have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man with murder for allegedly shooting down a mother of four while she was driving, causing her car to turn over into a ditch after a road rage incident near San Antonio, according to police.

According to local ABC affiliate KSAT, Julie Marie Butcher, 31, was driving on Interstate 35 on the night of November 8 when she got into a violent argument with another driver, Nicholas Hernandez, and he allegedly murdered her. Hernandez’s arrest affidavit describes how he became involved in a confrontation with Butcher, for unknown reasons, and then shot her in the head before fleeing.

Authorities apparently found Butcher’s automobile in a ditch and declared her deceased.

Authorities say Hernandez couldn’t remain silent about what transpired after the shooting and reportedly told numerous acquaintances, who ultimately informed detectives.

At least four witnesses came forward to say they had spoken with Hernandez about the homicide or similar issues. One allegedly informed authorities that Hernandez asked him to dispose of two 9 mm round casings. Another person furnished authorities with texts in which Hernandez discussed the shooting.

Furthermore, 15 hours after Butcher’s death, Hernandez called the San Antonio Police Department to report a stolen Beretta 9 mm handgun he possessed, according to KSAT. Hernandez allegedly used the same model to murder Butcher.

“This Thanksgiving, our family is profoundly grateful for the progress toward justice for Julie Marie Butcher,” her family said in a statement after Hernandez’s arrest, calling it “an important step forward in this difficult journey” after weeks of not getting answers.

“While the pain of her loss is still with us, we take comfort in the dedication of law enforcement and the overwhelming support from our community,” the family said. “Your prayers, kindness, and solidarity have been a source of strength for us.”

Butcher’s father, David Delgado, set up a GoFundMe page describing her as a “beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend.” She worked as the general manager of a Papa John’s in New Braunfels.

“She leaves behind her devoted husband, Michael Butcher, and their four precious children — Hailey, Jaxson, Michael, and Kenneth — who are now faced with an overwhelming loss,” the GoFundMe says.

On Sunday, Hernandez was awaiting his first court appearance at the Bexar County Jail. His bond information was unavailable.

