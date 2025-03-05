Mother Accused Of Killing 11-year-old Daughter Deemed Unfit Trial

A woman who stands accused of killing her 11-year-old daughter was deemed not competent to stand trial on Monday morning, according to reports from Maryland (WBFF).

Kenyona Dillon, aged 34, was deemed unfit for trial during a competency hearing held on March 3. She had been accused of first-degree murder relating to a homicide in January.

Around noon on January 23, police received a call regarding a cardiac arrest at a residence in the 2000 block of Firethorn Road in Middle River.

Dillon informed her neighbor that her daughter, London Olsen, had passed away in the basement of their house.

Police officers discovered Olsen lying on the basement floor, with a plastic drain cleaner containing small spikes located nearby her lifeless body.

Detectives believe that the ligature mark found on Olsen’s body was caused by the small plastic spikes on the drain cleaner, indicating that it was used to strangle him.

When the police tried to talk to Dillon about the incident at the residence, she started behaving erratically and refused to communicate with the officers, as stated in the court documents.

Dillon was escorted to the police headquarters for an interview, where officers observed her persistent display of erratic behavior.

In court documents, it is stated that during a subsequent interview with Dillon, she persisted in displaying erratic behavior and made claims about being targeted by certain groups of people.

According to Dillon, she observed marks and bruising around Olsen’s neck as the only visible injuries.

Detectives have stated that they did not discover any evidence suggesting that Olsen had been subjected to sexual abuse or that any of the allegations made by Dillon were valid.

According to authorities, there was no sign of anyone breaking into the house. It was confirmed that the only individuals present at the time were Dillon and her children, including Olsen.

According to an email statement from Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Schellenberger on Monday, Dillon has been deemed not competent to stand trial and has been deemed dangerous. As a result, she has been committed to the Department of Health, with her case set to be reviewed every six months.

