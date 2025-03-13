Most Wanted FBI Fugitive In Pennsylvania Arrested

The FBI announced the arrest of a most wanted fugitive in Pennsylvania for allegedly murdering his pregnant girlfriend.

On March 8, FBI officers stated they detained Justin Smith after discovering him in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to police, Smith was wanted for the murder of his pregnant 21-year-old fiancée, who went missing in March 2021 and was discovered in April 2021.

Smith is accused of shooting the lady in the head many times, killing both her and her unborn child. Smith was charged with murder, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

“The apprehension of Justin Smith is a testament to the perseverance of law enforcement and strong partnerships across jurisdictions. While his arrest cannot undo the tragedy of this crime, it is a step in the pursuit of justice for Dianna and her child, her family, and our city,” stated Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Philadelphia.

