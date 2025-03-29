Montgomery County Man Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Child’s Death, Neglect

A Montgomery County man was sentenced on Thursday for the death of his 17-year-old daughter in May 2022, according to the Montgomery County State Attorney’s Office.

Dominique Moore, 47, was sentenced to 30 years with 23 years suspended, which means he will serve seven years in prison and five years of supervised probation when he is released.

Moore and his wife, Cynthia Moore, were charged with second-degree depraved heart murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child negligence.

According to court papers, on May 10, 2022, rescuers were notified of an unconscious youngster in a home in the 9000 block of Quill Place.

Responders discovered the 17-year-old, who was pronounced deceased at home, as well as hazardous and unhygienic living circumstances.

Dominique Moore pleaded guilty to six counts of child neglect for six of his children in November 2024, while Cynthia Moore was found guilty of six counts of child neglect at a bench trial in October 2024.

Cynthia Moore was sentenced to 30 years in jail, nine of which are suspended, for a total of 21 years. Following her release, she will serve five years of supervised probation.

Reference Article