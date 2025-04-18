Mobile PD arrests women accused of hitting another on the head with a glass bottle and firing rounds into cars

A 23-year-old Mobile woman is in jail this morning after police claim she assaulted another woman in the head with a glass bottle and fired rounds into numerous cars.

Raven Symone Curtis, 23, was put into the Mobile County Metro Jail late Wednesday night, according to jail records.

She had appeared in a FOX10 News Fugitive Files segment a little more than a month prior.

According to jail records, Curtis faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, discharging a gun into a car, harassment or harassing communications, and second-degree marijuana possession.

According to police, Curtis assaulted a woman in the head with a glass bottle on February 15 at the Broad Street Food Mart. The woman received treatment for her injuries at a nearby hospital.

Curtis was also wanted for a shooting at the Oaklawn Homes on Baltimore Street two days later, according to authorities. They claimed that was where she fired a gun many times, striking several vehicles.

