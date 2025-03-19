Missouri prepares for strong winds and potential snowfall of 60+ MPH by Wednesday night

Posted by Jan McDonald March 19, 2025

A strong weather system is expected to bring high winds and winter conditions to Missouri in the coming days. With gusts surpassing 60 mph and the potential for snowfall in the northern regions of the state, residents should prepare for challenging weather ahead.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reports that strong south-southwest winds will continue on Tuesday night, followed by powerful north-northwest gusts on Wednesday due to an approaching cold front. Wind advisories are in place from the Kansas City metro area to Highway 65, with a high wind warning in effect for areas north to Kirksville from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

As the front moves through, temperatures are set to decrease quickly, causing rain to change over to snow in northwest Missouri. Although snow accumulation is likely to be minimal, the combination of strong winds may result in blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service cautions that further winter weather advisories could be released as the storm continues to move across the region.

Make sure to secure any loose outdoor items, be careful when driving, and get ready for the weather to shift quickly. Stay informed about the local forecasts as the storm progresses.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.