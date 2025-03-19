Missouri prepares for strong winds and potential snowfall of 60+ MPH by Wednesday night

A strong weather system is expected to bring high winds and winter conditions to Missouri in the coming days. With gusts surpassing 60 mph and the potential for snowfall in the northern regions of the state, residents should prepare for challenging weather ahead.

The National Weather Service in Kansas City reports that strong south-southwest winds will continue on Tuesday night, followed by powerful north-northwest gusts on Wednesday due to an approaching cold front. Wind advisories are in place from the Kansas City metro area to Highway 65, with a high wind warning in effect for areas north to Kirksville from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

As the front moves through, temperatures are set to decrease quickly, causing rain to change over to snow in northwest Missouri. Although snow accumulation is likely to be minimal, the combination of strong winds may result in blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather Service cautions that further winter weather advisories could be released as the storm continues to move across the region.

Make sure to secure any loose outdoor items, be careful when driving, and get ready for the weather to shift quickly. Stay informed about the local forecasts as the storm progresses.

Reference Article