Missouri Couple Charged With Botching At-home Medical Procedure On Child

Cops charged a Missouri couple for performing an unlicensed medical procedure on their child at home, specifically circumcision. The untrained father used a “utility tool,” and the botched surgery “did not go as planned.”

They accuse Tyler Wade Gibson, 35, of carrying out the procedure on the night of November 27. The father has no medical qualifications, although he claims to have studied prior to the circumcision.

A Botched Procedure Gone Wrong

Tyler, according to court documents, said a blessing and sharpened the blade before beginning the procedure. He further stated to authorities that he “placed pads to catch the blood and sterilized the blade.”

He was unaware that the amount of blood would overwhelm the couple. Court filings reveal that Gibson was unprepared for the extent of his child’s bleeding during the home surgery.

Bailey Alexus Gibson, 32, admits to helping her husband with the operation. This is per KMIZ-TV. She also acknowledged that she was “very hesitant” to have her husband conduct the circumcision. Nonetheless, she assisted him.

Once the bleeding became profuse, the couple brought their infant to Lake Regional Hospital. They promptly transferred the child to University Hospital.

According to the documents, the pair chose to leave the hospital after four hours because they became “tired of waiting.” This went “against medical advice” from the hospital, which became concerned about the severe situation.

An employee at University Hospital eventually reported the incident via an emergency hotline. This reached social services, who then contacted the cops to inform them about the child’s botched circumcision.

Two felonies, child abuse and practicing medicine without a license, each carry a seven-year jail sentence for Tyler. Bailey faced charges of child abuse.

Tyler went to court on Tuesday, December 3. Bailey will appear in court again on January 28 to begin his sentence.

Following this incident, social services removed five children from the couple’s house. Tyler allegedly left the blade in their bedroom, but police were unable to find it.

