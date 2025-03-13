Mississippi Men Taken Into Custody For Facebook Marketplace Scams In Acadia Parish

Posted by Danny Smith March 13, 2025

Two Mississippi men were arrested in Acadia Parish for reportedly carrying out a series of Facebook Marketplace scams by targeting high-value commodities using fake cashier’s checks and disguising themselves to escape discovery.

Officials claimed on March 10 that they arrested 22-year-old Jadariuze Kayvontaye McDaniel of Patterson, Mississippi, and 24-year-old Tevaugntae Rashad Owens of Port Gibson, Mississippi, after a local Marketplace merchant became suspicious and alerted police.

Officials said the males targeted high-value items such as ATVs, zero-turn commercial mowers, and automobiles, paying with counterfeit cashier’s checks.

To evade detection, officials said they switched vehicle license plates before meeting with dealers and, if questioned for identification, gave a photograph of a driver’s license belonging to a look-alike person. They also allegedly communicated using burner phones or text-free applications while disguised with glasses, caps, and long-sleeved apparel.

Reference Article