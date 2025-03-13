Mississippi Men Taken Into Custody For Facebook Marketplace Scams In Acadia Parish

Two Mississippi men were arrested in Acadia Parish for reportedly carrying out a series of Facebook Marketplace scams by targeting high-value commodities using fake cashier’s checks and disguising themselves to escape discovery.

Officials claimed on March 10 that they arrested 22-year-old Jadariuze Kayvontaye McDaniel of Patterson, Mississippi, and 24-year-old Tevaugntae Rashad Owens of Port Gibson, Mississippi, after a local Marketplace merchant became suspicious and alerted police.

Officials said the males targeted high-value items such as ATVs, zero-turn commercial mowers, and automobiles, paying with counterfeit cashier’s checks.

To evade detection, officials said they switched vehicle license plates before meeting with dealers and, if questioned for identification, gave a photograph of a driver’s license belonging to a look-alike person. They also allegedly communicated using burner phones or text-free applications while disguised with glasses, caps, and long-sleeved apparel.

