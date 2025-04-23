Mississippi Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession Of Child Exploitation Material

Attorney General Lynn Fitch said that a Madison man has been sentenced to 40 years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing child exploitation material.

Britton Butler was sentenced on April 16 by Madison County Circuit Court Judge Dewey Arthur. Butler will serve eight years, day by day, without the prospect of release, followed by five years on supervised probation. He must also register as a sex offender once released.

The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office investigated and prosecuted the case, which was the result of numerous CyberTip reports.

Butler was sentenced to $1,000 each for the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund, the Mississippi Crime Victim Compensation Fund, and the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund.

Reports of suspected online child sexual exploitation can be submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by calling 1-800-843-5678 or visiting cybertipline.org. The hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and transmits tips to the Attorney General’s Office, which administers Mississippi’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

