Missing Midwest City infant found at El Paso border

A missing 2-year-old from Midwest City was found near the border in El Paso on Friday morning.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, the 2-year-old was found coming into the United States from Mexico with his mother, Katelyn Thornton, at roughly 10:30 a.m.

Midwest City Police filed an Endangered Missing Advisory for the kid on February 8.

Customs and Border Patrol stopped the woman and kid at El Paso’s border crossing point.

The biological mother did not show up for a custody hearing.

Thornton has been detained by El Paso police.

The child’s father is in temporary emergency custody and on his way to El Paso to pick up the youngster.

Potter County, Texas, is seeking Aurelio Cardenas, another individual named in the alert.

According to the missing advisory, Cardenas is a registered sex offender.

Reference Article