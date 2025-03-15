Missing 14-year-old discovered in West Virginia; man faces charges

An eastern Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he abducted a teenager from his home in southern Kentucky and abandoned him in West Virginia.

The investigation began in western Pulaski County and concluded near Huntington. The teen was located, and the suspect is now facing numerous charges.

First responders were dispatched to a residence in western Pulaski County early Tuesday morning. A grandma reported that her 14-year-old grandson was missing. He has not been seen since late Monday night.

“The child was later found in West Virginia yesterday afternoon after we drew resources from the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” said Pulaski County Lt. Det. Matt Bryant.

The motivation is still being investigated, but investigators believe the perpetrator recruited the adolescent via an app.

“Most of this was set up through the internet; with the internet, you can reach far places. This is not a guy who is local here in Pulaski County,” said Sheriff Bobby Jones.

Michael Moon, 47, is in jail. He’s been charged with custodial interference and possession of a minor’s sexual performance materials. Police said he could face further charges after the investigation is completed.

According to deputies, Moon’s ultimate goal remains unknown. The 14-year-old was discovered in West Virginia with another adult, and Moon went to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The teen went with Moon voluntarily, at first.

“They had communicated first through an online app, and that had moved to texting via telephone,” said Bryant.

Police said the teenager was not injured during the experience. Moon remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

