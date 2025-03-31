Miriam Yarimi Apprehended In Ocean Parkway Crash

Miriam Yarimi, 32, was arrested Saturday, March 29, when police say she ran a red light at Quentin Road and Ocean Parkway, colliding with a Toyota Camry before slamming into a family in a protected crosswalk shortly after 1 p.m.

Natasha Saada, 34, and her two daughters, Diana, 8, and Deborah, 5, were confirmed dead at Maimonides Medical Center. Saada’s 4-year-old kid remains in critical condition at the hospital, according to authorities.

According to Daily Voice sources, Yarimi, also known as Ellie, was once well-known on social media for her luxury wig-making business. According to court filings, Yarimi previously won $2 million after filing a case alleging that an NYPD officer had raped her. Yarimi issued a statement on Instagram at the time:

According to the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad, she was driving a 2023 Audi A3 north on Ocean Parkway when she collided with the Camry and drove through the intersection, striking individuals crossing from west to east.

A 63-year-old man drove the Camry, carrying four people: a 12-year-old boy, a 4-year-old boy, a 5-year-old child, and a 35-year-old guy. All were in stable condition when admitted to the hospital.

Yarimi was also taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of criminally negligent murder, four counts of second-degree assault, and many traffic infractions such as reckless driving and speeding.

According to police, Yarimi was driving with a suspended license.

The victims all lived on East 2nd Street in Brooklyn. Officials stated in a press conference that the family had gone for a walk on a sunny day.

