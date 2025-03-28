Migrant Held on ICE Detainer in Toms River Following Assault Charge

A man arrested in Ocean County is being held without bail on harassment and attempted assault charges, according to jail records released Thursday. He also has an active ICE detainer.

At this time, the details of his assault charge remain undisclosed.

Jonathan Valenzo was brought into the Ocean County Jail on Wednesday and faces two charges: causing an “inconvenient annoyance” and attempting to cause physical harm to another.

In New Jersey, the allegations against him fall under the fourth-degree criminal category. However, the ICE detainer may hold him in custody. It is unknown whether he will be released following his pretrial hearing.

