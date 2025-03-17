Midwest Weather Alert: Snow And Strong Winds Expected In Minnesota, Iowa And Wisconsin This Week

Posted by Jan McDonald March 17, 2025

A significant winter storm is expected to hit the Midwest in the middle of the week, affecting states like Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The storm is predicted to bring substantial snowfall, strong winds, and possible travel disturbances to the area. Though specific details regarding snow accumulation and the exact timing of the storm are still being refined, meteorologists are forecasting significant snowfall in various parts of the region.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines forecasts that Iowa will experience notable winter weather effects, with a 60-70% likelihood of heavy snow in central and northeastern regions of the state, encompassing Fort Dodge, Atlantic, and Mason City. The snow is expected to be accompanied by strong winds, creating blowing and drifting conditions that may limit visibility and pose risks for travelers.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on forecasts as the precise location and intensity of snowfall are still uncertain. Travelers should be ready for potential delays and challenging driving conditions, especially from late Tuesday through Thursday.

Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.