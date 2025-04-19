Midwest Flood Warning: Heavy Rainfall Is Affecting Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, And More Through Sunday Evening

A flood watch is now in force for sections of five Midwest states, with heavy rainfall anticipated to produce flooding until Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service says the watch covers Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Residents in these locations are advised to watch conditions and prepare for potential floods when storms pass through.

The strongest rainfall is expected in northern Oklahoma, with some areas receiving 2–6 inches by Sunday. Forecasters are also predicting localized rainfall of up to 7 inches in certain regions of Arkansas and Missouri. Flash flooding may occur in low-lying areas, rivers, creeks, and streams.

The flood watch will be in force from Friday evening until Sunday evening. Those who live in flood-prone locations should take precautions, such as emptying storm drains and avoiding flooded areas.

Communities in the storm’s path are encouraged to stay up to date on weather alerts, as conditions may change swiftly.

Reference Article