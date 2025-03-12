Mid-South Severe Weather Outlook: Storms Threaten Tennessee and Mississippi Tornadoes are possible on Friday and Saturday

Severe weather is forecast to hit the Mid-South on Friday, with parts of northeast Mississippi at risk on Saturday. The National Weather Service (NWS) warns of potentially severe winds, huge hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Storms are expected to start Friday afternoon and persist overnight, bringing severe weather to western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and eastern Arkansas. The forecast’s confidence level remains medium, with probable implications including power outages and travel disruptions.

On Saturday, the severe threat shifts eastward, affecting northeast Mississippi and western Tennessee with the possibility of strong gusts and isolated tornadoes. Residents in the affected areas should be aware of the latest forecasts and have various means to receive weather notifications.

The NWS recommends homeowners make emergency plans since weather conditions can change quickly. Those who live in mobile homes or other vulnerable constructions should seek out safe shelter. More updates will be issued when confidence in the forecast grows.

