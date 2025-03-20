Michigan winter storm warning: up to 7 inches of snow, 40 MPH winds predicted till Thursday Morning

A winter storm is expected to hit Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, bringing heavy snow and strong gusts that could make driving perilous.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Delta, Luce, Menominee, Schoolcraft, Dickinson, Alger, and Marquette counties from 2 p.m. CDT (3 p.m. EDT) Wednesday to 4 a.m. CDT (5 a.m. EDT) Thursday. Snow accumulations are forecast to be between 4 and 7 inches, with larger amounts likely east of Iron Mountain and near K.I. Sawyer. Wind gusts up to 40 mph may cause widespread blowing snow, resulting in impaired visibility and whiteout conditions.

The inclement weather is likely to disrupt the Wednesday evening commute, making travel conditions dangerous. Authorities warn drivers to drive cautiously, maintain an emergency kit in their vehicles, and plan for unexpected power disruptions.

Snowfall amounts may be lower north of Marquette, while accumulations may be higher south of Escanaba and Menominee. Strong gusts may cause heavy drifting snow, further aggravating travel conditions.

Residents should stay informed about local events and avoid unnecessary travel. The storm is forecast to weaken by early Thursday morning, with conditions improving throughout the day.

