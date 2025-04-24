Michigan Man Sentenced 30 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Shooting Girlfriend After Being Told Daughter Wasn’t His

Vaughn Smith received a nearly 30-year prison sentence, with a maximum of 75 years, for shooting her in the leg and grazing her skull with a bullet.

During the fight, Smith shot his girlfriend in the leg, and as he aimed for her head, the bullet grazed her, while their 16-year-old son defended his mother by climbing on his back with a kitchen knife. While at the hospital, she told the police that the confirmation that the child was not his triggered him, and he told her that “he was going to blow her brains out.”

Judge Jon Hulsing handed down the sentence after hearing from Smith and his unnamed girlfriend, who survived the shooting and asked the judge to be lenient because he had already done enough time for his conduct.

“Please show some mercy for a man who was learning to be a better person, a father, and a businessman,” she stated to the judge.

Smith also expressed regret for his nearly fatal reaction, stating that learning his daughter was not his, combined with the adultery in the relationship, destroyed him.

“I made a terrible decision that day, a terrible decision that day, your honor,” Smith was saying. “And it sprang from my sadness over discovering my daughter wasn’t mine. That wounded me so much, as did previous infidelities that we’ve kept hidden. Your honor, we both need counseling”. We both need counseling.”

Husling expressed his regret but claimed that he must still pay for his conduct on that terrible day.

While Hulsing said he believed Smith was really regretful and recognized the courage required to plead guilty, he added Smith must face the consequences of his actions.

“I do believe that your expressions of remorse are genuine,” she remarked. “It’s not uncommon for people to make false statements of remorse in order to get a lighter sentence. “I don’t think that’s the case. I believe that if you could rewind time, you would. I don’t believe there is any doubt about it.”

The sentencing took place on April 18.

