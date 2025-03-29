Mexican National Charged Following FBI Seizes methamphetamine, Guns, and Cash

A Mexican national was charged with federal drug and gun violations on Friday after investigators seized hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and many firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

According to the agency, Jose Valencia-Soriano, 23, was charged with possessing 500 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, possessing a firearm during a narcotics trafficking offense, and possessing a firearm as an unauthorized immigrant.

According to court filings, investigators from the FBI’s Kansas City Field Division carried out a federal search warrant at a property in the Kansas City region, with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Valencia-Soriano was discovered at the site, along with roughly 102 pounds (ca. 46 kg) of crystal methamphetamine, more than 406 pounds (0.18 t) of liquid meth, three weapons found in the main bedroom, and $48,634 in cash, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

The office reported that they had stolen two of the recovered weapons.

The FBI’s St. Louis Field Division is leading the underlying investigation, with cooperation from the Kansas City team, according to the office.

“FBI St. Louis prioritized this drug trafficking investigation after we confirmed this defendant entered the U.S. illegally,” said Special Agent in Charge Ashley Johnson of the FBI St. Louis Division.

“With the help of our law enforcement partners, we seized a large quantity of illicit drugs to include 100 pounds of finished crystal meth and 406 pounds of liquid that contained meth.”

Valencia-Soriano was detained on March 27 and is now in federal jail awaiting a detention hearing, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

