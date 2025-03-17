Mesa Police Searching For Missing 16-year-old Girl

The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Virginia Wood, 16, was last seen around 11 p.m. on March 13 when she left her house near Stapley Drive and McKellips Road in Mesa, according to the department.

She is 5’6″ and weighs 118 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black jeans, according to Mesa police. According to a missing people flier, Wood normally wears four layered silver necklaces. Her fingernails are pink and blue with rhinestones, about two inches long.”

Her family believes Wood left to meet someone she met online.

In a Facebook post, family said Wood told a friend she was planning to meet a man named David and his friend or brother named Zahir. They say Virginia met David online, but they have no idea what he looks like.

If you know where Wood is or have any other information about this case, call the Mesa Police Department at (480) 644-2211. You can also provide a tip online by clicking here.

