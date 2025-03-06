Massachusetts State Employee And Inmate Face Charges For Smuggling Drugs Into Federal Prison

According to the U.S. Attorney, an employee of the Massachusetts state and a prison inmate face allegations of smuggling drugs into the federal prison in Devens.

Tasha Hammock, a 43-year-old employee with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and Raymond Gaines, a 45-year-old inmate at FMC Devens, have been charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance analogue, according to U.S. Attorney Leah Foley.

Hammock, who was arrested on Tuesday, made an appearance in federal court in Boston, according to Foley. Gaines, on the other hand, will have their initial appearance at a later date.

The duo is facing allegations of collaborating to distribute a synthetic cannabinoid, commonly referred to as “K2,” within the confines of Devens prison.

Gaines received clemency on January 17th, which resulted in a reduction of his federal prison sentence for drug distribution in 2022.

On January 25, 2022, Gaines pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. As a result, he was sentenced to over seven years in prison.

He had committed the offenses while on federal judicial supervised release. This release followed a prison sentence he had served for a 2017 conviction. The conviction was for distributing cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school.

Court records indicate that in both previous cases, Gaines was accused of being linked to the Orchard Park Trailblazers, a street gang in Boston.

Gaines was granted an Executive Clemency on January 17, which resulted in his federal sentence being reduced to five years in prison.

On August 18, 2024, Hammock visited Gaines in prison and discreetly handed him papers laced with K2, which Gaines promptly concealed.

On Wednesday, Foley’s office released photographs that depict the alleged transaction between Hammock and Gaines.

According to prosecutors, Hammock is accused of having previously been involved in handling money related to the distribution of K2 to Gaines in FMC Devens. Additionally, she is alleged to have received K2 at her residence with the intention of distributing it within the prison.

Law enforcement became interested in Hammock’s visits to Gaines after they obtained a cellphone that had reportedly been smuggled to an inmate in the prison, according to the criminal complaint.

In September 2023, the inmate reportedly used a cell phone to send messages to another individual, engaging in a conversation about acquiring K2 while in prison.

According to reports, the inmate reportedly informed someone else about the possibility of delivering drugs to a specific address in Bridgewater. It was later discovered that the address belonged to Hammock. The inmate mentioned that their “co” would handle the arrangements to bring the drugs into the prison from that location.

Prosecutors have highlighted that K2 poses a significant health concern at FMC Devens. Inmates, who have been smoking paper suspected to be laced with K2, have fallen ill. Moreover, prison staff members have also been exposed to the secondary smoke, further exacerbating the situation.

If Hammock and Gaines are found guilty of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance analogue, they could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Additionally, they may be required to serve at least three years of supervised release and pay a fine of up to $1 million.

This story is currently being updated as more information becomes available. Please check back for updates.

