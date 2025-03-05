Maryland Man Being Sought By Police For Multiple Gas Station Robberies Using Kitchen Knife

Police in Maryland are seeking assistance from the public in locating a man who has been repeatedly robbing gas stations using a kitchen knife. These incidents have occurred in Gaithersburg and Germantown, and the suspect is currently evading capture. Authorities have announced a reward of $10,000 for any information that can lead to his arrest.

Maryland man keeps robbing gas stations with a kitchen knife

Thieves show remarkable ingenuity in their methods for robbing gas stations. While it may be more typical for robbers to employ firearms, one individual in Maryland has chosen to target multiple locations using a substantial kitchen knife.

The man was captured on surveillance cameras holding a knife at stores in Gaithersburg and Germantown. In his most recent crime, he targeted the Walnut Jill Liberty gas station, where he was seen wearing dark sunglasses and a black coat.

In a seemingly ordinary encounter, a customer’s demeanor quickly changed as he unexpectedly brandished a knife and demanded money from the cashier. However, in the most recent incident, a manager intervened, prompting the assailant to hastily retreat.

According to police officers, a recent incident took place at an Exxon gas station on Muncaster Road in Germantown, where a man attempted to stab a cashier. Fortunately, the cashier was able to seek refuge behind the counter for protection. It was reported that the suspect managed to flee the scene with a significant amount of cash, although the exact amount remains undisclosed.

According to WJLA, detectives have revealed that the man weighs between 170 to 190 lbs. He is frequently seen wearing a blue hat and either red or black sneakers. Additionally, he has been observed wearing a white button-down shirt.

The Montgomery County Police are currently offering a $10,000 reward for any information that can lead to an arrest. If you have any relevant information, please do not hesitate to contact the police at 1-866-411-8477.

