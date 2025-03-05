Map Shows Potential Tornado Strike Zones in Texas and Oklahoma

Parts of Texas and Oklahoma are bracing for severe storms that are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued an “enhanced risk” for severe weather in certain parts of both states.

The NWS has issued tornado watches for parts of central Oklahoma and North Texas, warning that “a few powerful tornadoes” may develop, particularly in areas experiencing growing instability and strong wind shear.

Which Areas Will Be Affected?

The SPC has released a severe thunderstorm outlook that encompasses eastern Texas, a significant part of Oklahoma, and sections of the lower Mississippi Valley. Among the heavily populated areas in danger are Dallas-Fort Worth, Oklahoma City, and Tulsa.

The central parts of Oklahoma are still under a tornado watch, but the alert has been lifted for the western regions as the system continues to progress towards the east.

North Texas will be experiencing a wind advisory from 11 p.m. on Monday until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. During this time, the region can expect sustained winds ranging from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service (NWS) cautions that loose items outside may be scattered by strong winds, and driving conditions may be challenging, particularly for tall vehicles.

When Are Severe Storms Expected?

Storms are expected to be most severe between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday, with the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex likely to be impacted around 5 a.m.

According to the SPC forecast discussion, a surface low over Oklahoma will deepen and make its way towards Illinois by late Tuesday, which will contribute to the ongoing development of storms.

The early morning hours will bring the highest tornado risk to southern Oklahoma and North Texas, before the storms move eastward later in the day.

When Could a Tornado Form?

There is a heightened risk of tornadoes during the late hours of Monday night and early hours of Tuesday morning. This risk is particularly significant in areas where there is a combination of strong wind shear and Gulf moisture, which creates unstable atmospheric conditions. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) advises that there is a possibility of “a couple of strong tornadoes,” especially in regions where there is an increase in low-level instability.

According to the NWS Norman office, there have been two tornadoes reported in Oklahoma in March. Historical trends suggest that tornado activity is likely to increase significantly in April.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has raised concerns regarding the increased risk of wildfires in certain regions of Texas. This is primarily due to the combination of strong post-frontal winds and low humidity, which create elevated fire danger. The areas that are expected to be most affected by this risk are those that receive minimal rainfall as a result of the storm.

A tornado watch has been issued for certain areas in North Texas, specifically Cooke, Montague, Jack, and Palo Pinto counties. This watch will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service (NWS) has also cautioned that there may be additional watches for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area as the weather conditions continue to evolve.

Residents in Texas and Oklahoma need to review their safety plans and ensure that their emergency alerts are activated. This is because meteorologists from the NWS have issued a warning that tornadoes can form suddenly, without much advance notice.

Reference Article