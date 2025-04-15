Manitowoc Man Sentenced To Prison In Three Separate Cases

A Manitowoc man has been sentenced in three separate cases.

Thomas James Bellmer, 35, was found guilty after entering no contest pleas to charges of carrying a concealed knife, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing THC, possessing methamphetamine, and felony bail jumping, while charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of felony bail jumping were dismissed but read into the record.

Under the Huber Law, Judge Jerylin Dietz sentenced Bellmer to ten months + 145 days in the Manitowoc County Jail.

Bellmer has been in conflict with the law multiple times over the last two years, with fourteen instances presented before the court dating back to February 2023.

Previous charges include multiple drug offenses, disorderly conduct, battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor, or law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, domestic abuse accusations, and lewd or lascivious behavior in public.

Bellmer also has an open case in which he is charged with possession of THC, designer drugs with intent to deliver, and drug paraphernalia, as well as four counts of bail jumping, three felonies, and one misdemeanor.

That matter is before Judge Anthony Lambrecht, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for this Thursday (April 17th).

