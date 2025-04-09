Man Taken into custody in Louisiana after fatally shooting sister at Southwest Miami-Dade home: Sheriff

A man was arrested in Louisiana after police said he fatally shot his sister at a home in southwest Miami-Dade last week.

Pedro Pablo Linares, 57, has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Beatriz Linares-Calamita, 60, according to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office officials.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Friday in the 300 block of Southwest 79th Avenue in the Fontainebleau area.

Linares is said to have come to the home and shot Linares-Calamita without provocation.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Linares left before deputies arrived but was apprehended in Louisiana, authorities said.

He is anticipated to be extradited to Miami-Dade to face murder charges.

