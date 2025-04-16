Man Shot Many Times In Waldorf, Transported To Trauma Center

A man was badly injured Monday afternoon after being shot on October Place near Post Office Road.

Charles County authorities reacted just after 4 p.m. on April 14, 2025, to a 911 call reporting shooting in the vicinity. When first responders arrived, they found an adult male with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso, drifting in and out of consciousness.

Because of the severity of the victim’s injuries, EMS requested a medical evacuation. The victim was taken to a neighboring trauma clinic for emergency treatment.

Currently, no description of the suspect or suspects has been published.

Anyone with information should contact 301-932-2222 or 9-1-1. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

Reference Article