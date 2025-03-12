Man Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Wire Fraud Scheme In Mississippi

A man who was in the country illegally was sentenced to five years in jail for wire fraud in connection with victim scams.

According to the Mississippi United States Attorney’s Office, Nooruddin Bhai Nasruddin, 52, of India, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and forced to pay more than $104,000 in restitution.

According to court filings, Nasruddin was involved in a wire fraud conspiracy in which callers phoned victims and informed them that their bank accounts and/or social security numbers had been compromised. The callers advised the victims to withdraw the cash, which would be picked up by a purported “federal agent,” who was actually Nasruddin.

The first victim was found in North Carolina, and the second in Oxford, Mississippi. However, when Nasruddin arrived in Oxford to pick up the money, Lafayette County officers detained him.

The case was investigated by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

