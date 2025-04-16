Man Sentenced To 20 Years For 2023 Murder At Phoenix Business

A man has learned his destiny more than two years after shooting and killing a man at a Family Dollar in north Phoenix.

On Monday, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced that Noel Jesus Gordillo, 37, had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of Christopher Gonzales, 43.

On March 5, 2023, Phoenix police responded to reports of a person hurt and bleeding inside a Family Dollar store on Cactus Road and 28th Drive, just west of Interstate 17.

Officers discovered Gonzales lying on the store floor, bleeding from the head. Gonzales passed away instantly. The medical examiner later determined that Gonzales died of a gunshot wound to the head and declared his death a homicide.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, investigators studied video security footage that showed Gonzales standing with two other people near 28th Drive. Gordillo approached the group on his bicycle and shot Gonzales.

According to court records, on March 14, 2023, police interviewed a witness who claimed Gordillo was the brother of a lady he knew and that the woman accused Gonzales of attempting to abuse her. The witness claimed Gordillo was waiting for Gonzales to retaliate.

The witness stated that he was speaking with Gonzales when Gordillo approached them, yelled “Yo Chris,” brandished a gun, and fired a shot. Gonzales fled, and Gordillo followed him.

According to court documents, the witness identified Gordillo from a photo lineup as the individual who shot Gonzales. Gonzales had six previous felony convictions and had already served two prison terms when he committed the crime, according to MCAO.

“This criminal has proven again that he cannot live in our community and must be incarcerated,” said Mitchell. “To the family and friends of the victim, my heart goes out to them; I hope this sentence gives them peace of mind in knowing this criminal will not be back out on the streets for years, serving time for the pain and damage he has caused.”

