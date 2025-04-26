Man Sentenced For 2024 Shooting Death Of 33-year-old In West Toledo

A Toledo man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2024 shooting death of a 33-year-old was sentenced to jail on Thursday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Eric Salmon, 44, will serve 7–10.5 years in jail for fatally shooting Joshua Anders in west Toledo in February of last year.

Salmon withdrew his prior not guilty plea in March and entered an Alford.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant maintains their innocence while admitting there is sufficient evidence to convict them of the crime.

On the night of February 29, 2024, police discovered Anders on West Laskey Road near Bennett Road, following his shooting. He died in the hospital. Police arrested Salmon at the scene.

According to court records, Salmon and Anders got into a fight, “during which time [Salmon] retrieved a handgun he kept in his right pant pocket and fired it at the victim several times.”

Reference Article