Man Killed In Kilpatrick Turnpike Crash Identified

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed in a crash Sunday evening in southeast Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Grant L. Mullicane, 40, of Norman, was driving a motorcycle northbound on the Kilpatrick Turnpike at Southwest 15th Street when he attempted to navigate a curve to the right.

Mullicane was flung from the motorcycle after deviating off the road and colliding with the end of a guardrail, according to OHP.

Mullicane was hit by two passing vehicles, a car and a semi-truck, after being thrown onto the road, according to the OHP.

According to the OHP, Mullicane was pronounced deceased at the site.

