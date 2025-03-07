Man from Michigan caught stealing money from DNR ‘pay pipes’

An Eaton County man is set to go to trial on 13 criminal charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

A 36-year-old man named Justin Spitzley, hailing from Sunfield, found himself in trouble when he was arrested and brought before the court in Luce County on February 14. The charges against him include one count of felony larceny, ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, as well as one count of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license. Additionally, he faces eleven counts of breaking and entering a coin-operated device, a felony offense that carries a maximum punishment of three years in prison.

The DNR took action by installing surveillance systems after it became evident that several state forest campgrounds were experiencing a significant shortfall in campsite fees.

“On Oct. 19-20, 2024, Spitzley broke into several state forest campground pay pipes. He was arrested by surveillance team members and found to be in possession of a large amount of stolen cash, a burglary tool and other evidence of the crimes,” the agency said in a statement .

According to DNR conservation officers, Spitzley has admitted to stealing from the pay pipes. He is currently being held in Luce County Jail for unrelated felony warrants, which include missing child support payments in Ionia County and shoplifting in Eaton County.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

