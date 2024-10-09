Man from Detroit killed in ambush one day before he was set to testify in court

A Detroit man was killed a day before he was scheduled to testify in court.

During an interview with 7 News Detroit, his sister, who prefers to be called “Twin,” shared her thoughts.

“We’re feeling quite overwhelmed by all of this. It’s really shaken us up. We’re completely clueless about what’s happening,” she expressed to us.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:25 a.m. on Stansbury Avenue, close to W. McNichols Road, according to the Detroit police.

Twin stated that Cooper had the role of both a father and grandfather.

“He is an exceptional individual, 55 years of age. When I say exceptional, there is truly no one better to look up to. He lives his life as an exemplary role model,” she expressed.

The family, sadly, is not shocked by the alleged murder of Cooper, according to Twin.

Upon viewing the video, Twin confirmed that the individual who was shot was Cooper.

Twin described the encounter as two individuals gently passing through a doorway, with perhaps a slight brush against each other.

Investigators used city police cameras to identify the suspect, as revealed by Twin. Cooper was scheduled to testify against the suspect on Monday.

Cooper’s nerves were apparent as the court date loomed, but he was determined to do the right thing. Tragically, just one day before, he lost his life.

Twin expressed that he believes his friend lost his life because he had the courage to stand up for himself.

The family of Twin expressed their determination to testify in court.

Despite the tragic loss of their brother, father, and grandfather, they are determined to ensure that justice is served in his case.

Twin expressed his sorrow over the untimely loss of a remarkable individual who was at the peak of his life, solely because he dared to stand up for himself.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.

